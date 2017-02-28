Mozilla acquires Read It Later Incorporated for an undisclosed amount. While Pocket will continue independently, its core team will also help with Mozilla's Context Graph initiative.

MANILA, Philippines – Mozilla Corporation announced Monday, February 27, it had acquired Read It Later Incorporated, the developer of the Pocket app, for an undisclosed amount.

Pocket is a multiplatform application that lets users save websites onto a reading list for later viewing. Tech website Recode added that it currently has around 10 million monthly active users.

In a statement, Pocket CEO Nate Weiner said, "Pocket will continue on as a wholly-owned, independent subsidiary of Mozilla Corporation."

He added, "Together we are going to continue expanding the reach of high-quality content, while staying true to the values that drive both Pocket and Mozilla alike: Protecting the openness of the web and creating a content platform built around trust and privacy."

Pocket's core team and technology will "also accelerate Mozilla's broader Context Graph initiative," which acts like a recommendation engine for search functions that helps find contextual results, Mozilla said. – Rappler.com