MANILA, Philippines – Twitch, the game streaming website owned by Amazon, came out with a homepage redesign that added a new functionality for streamers and their followers to stay informed: A Twitter-like social networking system called Pulse.

Twitch said it launched "a way to make it easier for streamers and viewers to engage with each other on Twitch, whether a stream is live or not."

The beta of Pulse, enabled for everyone who was logged in during the transition, allows game streamers – or other broadcasters using the service – and their followers to talk to one another by connecting to Twitter and then using the Twitch homepage as a sort of message board.

Streamers can post just about anything, from their weekly stream schedules, to updates, images (via Imgur or Gfycat) or video snippets of their gameplay sessions from Vimeo, YouTube, and Twitch.

Posts made by streamers will be viewable on the Pulse section of the front page to the streamer's friends and followers. A streamer can also limit the reactions (emojis like liking a post) he receives from other users, as well as delete comments, which should allow streamers to moderate their own environment to cut off abuse before it gets bad.

More information on the Pulse feature is available on the Twitch support portal. – Rappler.com