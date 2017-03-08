The update is slated to bring external HDD support to the PS4 lineup, as well as Boost Mode on PS4 Pro units, among other new features

MANILA, Philippines – Those who have already purchased an external hard drive for their PlayStation 4 units will be pleased to know that the much-awaited System Software Update 4.50 will launch on Thursday, March 9, bringing external hard disk drive (HDD) support for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

The two main features pushed for the incoming update are the external HDD support and Boost Mode, which improves performance of some games being played on the PS4 Pro system.

Sony earlier explained that Boost Mode allows the PS4 Pro to "run at a higher GPU and CPU clock speed for smoother gameplay on some PS4 games that were released before the launch of PS4 Pro (and has not been updated to support PS4 Pro)."

Tomorrow sees the launch of the #PS4 system software update 4.50. Get all the info on what it features here: https://t.co/BD2QDnslZS pic.twitter.com/ARlz6q4VqC — PlayStation Europe (@PlayStationEU) March 8, 2017

Additional features include voice chat during remote play sessions on Windows PC, Mac, or Xperia devices, improved 2D images on the PlayStation VR system, custom wallpaper functionality, improvements to the quick menu, and a simplified notifications list.

There will also be some off-console apps and features for communication purposes, such as PlayStation App and PS Messages. Sony will be adding an icon, shaped like a smartphone, to show a player is logged into PSN but away from their system.

No particular time was set for the update to go live, however, so keep watch over the next day or so. – Rappler.com