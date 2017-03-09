Who will represent the Philippines in the first locally-produced international Dota 2 event of 2017?

MANILA, Philippines - While The Manila Masters may be bringing some of the world’s best Dota 2 teams to the Philippines, the tournament’s organizer, the Mineski Events Team (MET), hasn’t forgotten about the local scene.

On March 7, MET announced "The Pinoy Tour", a multi-phase event that will determine the country’s representatives at the tournament. The Pinoy Tour will begin on March 18 with country-wide online and branch qualifiers, followed by the pre-playoffs and main playoffs.

Four online qualifiers to be held on March 18, 19, 25 and 26 will award each of their victors a pre-playoff slot. The winners of the 20 branch qualifiers, all held at Mineski’s eponymous internet cafes across the Philippines, will compete for 12 more pre-playof fslots. Dates and venues for the online and branch qualifiers can be seen in the graphic below.

Through a group-based format, the 16 pre-playoff teams will be whittled down to 4 on May 3 and 4. These teams will then duke it out in the main playoffs on May 5 and 6 with top local contenders Mineski, Execration, TNC Pro Team and Happy Feet for The Manila Masters’ sole Filipino slot. Of note is TNC, who scored $830,000 (PHP41,000,000) in the last 3 months by placing 1st at the World Electronic Sports Games and 3rd/4th at Starladder I-League Season 3. The proposed bracketing is posted below:

The Manila Masters is the Philippines’ latest international Dota 2 tournament and is a collaboration between local organizing body MET and the multinational ESL. Happening from May 26 to 28 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, it will feature 8 teams from across the globe and a prize pool of $250,000 (PHP12,000,000). Among the confirmed participants are The International 2016 champions Evil Geniuses and three-time Major winner Team OG.

