MANILA, Philippines – Popular pen-and-paper roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) will be getting a little lighter on the pen and paper requirements soon, as it announced it was coming out with an application to help players manage their adventures better.

Announced Tuesday, March 14, game publisher Wizards of the Coast says the D&D Beyond application is an "official digital toolset for use with the Dungeons & Dragons fifth edition rules."

The app will feature a rules compendium, a character builder, in-app character sheets, as well as other unannounced features. While other tabletop game simulators are already available for people to use with their own roleplaying games, the app itself appears to be meant to augment in-person management of games, as opposed to distance-based roleplaying over video and voice communications.

Wizards of the Coast is teaming up with app maker Curse to build and test the application. Interested players can already sign up for the beta via the following website link. – Rappler.com