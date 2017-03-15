The new Lenovo computers get to enjoy enhanced performance and power efficiency from Intel's latest processors

MANILA, Philippines – Intel's most powerful set of processors yet, the Kaby Lake chips, are now available on Lenovo's latest lineup of computers.

Lenovo, 2016's market share leader in personal computers, introduced 6 new devices sporting the new processor: the ThinkPads E470, T470, and X270, the ThinkStation P410, the Lenovo V310, and Lenovo Miix 510.

All these devices get to enjoy the performance and power efficiency improvements that a new chip typically brings. As devices geared toward small and medium enterprises and employees, the improvements allow for better productivity and less downtime. The Kaby Lake chips also carry native support for faster connections such as USB-C Gen 2, which doubles the bandwidth at 10Gbps, Thunderbolt 3 connections, and support for HDCP 2.2, a copy protection protocol for 4K content.

Lenovo said it designed the ThinkPad devices for today's workers who are always on the go, so it put every device under rigorous testing for the Mil-SPEC 810G military standard. The standard consists of 10 durability tests which include humidity, low temperature, high vibration, and high altitude.

Most affordable in the new lineup is the ThinkPad E470, with a starting price of P36,990. Next in line is the T470 at P62,990; and topping the series is the X270 which starts at P89,990.

The ThinkStation P410, a desktop computer, features a workstation-class Xeon processor, designed for people performing tasks such as rendering and simulation, game development, animation, and 3D modeling. Its price starts at 87,990.

The V310 is an intriguing device as it features an Ultrabay, which allows for a DVD drive or a second battery for up to 12 hours of battery life. It also boasts a slim 0.9-inch design and support for DDR4 memory. It's wallet-friendly too with a price starting at P35,990.

Probably the sexiest among these business-minded computers is the Miiix 510, a 2-in-1 that transforms from laptop to tablet with just one pop. It has a 12.2-inch Full HD touchscreen, 7.5 hours of battery life, and makes use of Lenovo's Active Pen technology, which can translate handwriting into text readily editable on a word processor. And again, with a Kaby Lake chip on board, it has the power to be a reliable laptop and tablet. It's priced at P47,990.

The E470 and V310 are available now, while the rest of the devices will follow in April. All the devices come with Windows 10. – Rappler.com