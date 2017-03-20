The company's former second highest executive cites differences in 'beliefs and approach to leadership'

MANILA, Philippines – The road gets even bumpier for ride-sharing giant Uber as its president Jeff Jones steps down.

Jones announced the resignation Sunday, March 19 through a statement sent to tech website Recode, where he said that what he had seen and experienced at Uber was inconsistent with the "beliefs and approach to leadership" that have guided his career.

Jones just lasted 6 months – a far cry from his 5-year stay at US retail giant Target, where he served as its chief marketing officer.

His departure comes during a challenging time for the company. It is currently facing sexual harrassment and sexism allegations; accusations of stealing self-driving technology from Google parent company Alphabet; and a tarnished image because of its CEO's perceived support for US president Donald Trump a few months back. According to Recode sources, these issues directly affected Jones' decision to step away from the company.

Ironically, Jones was hired in the fall of 2016 to fix Uber's image as well as head its main ride-sharing business.

While Jones' stay was short, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick acknowledged his work in a statement sent to staff. He said that Jones made an important impact on the company by being obsessed to driver needs and delivering their "first brand reputation study" that will set their course in the future.

Prior to Jones' departure, Kalanick has also announced their search for a chief operating officer who will help in addressing the current issues that Uber is facing.

Uber, which is not publicly traded, is worth about $70 billion and operates in dozens of countries.

According to Forbes magazine, Uber's lofty value gives Kalanick a personal net worth of $6.3 billion. –with a report from Agence France-Presse / Rappler.com