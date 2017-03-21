Apple will donate an unspecified amount to the Global Fund to fight HIV and AIDS for each Product Red iPhone sold

MANILA, Philippines – Apple announced on Tuesday, March 21, it was releasing a special edition of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, allowing prospective buyers to purchase a new iPhone 7 and contirbute to the fight against HIV and AIDS.

Called the Product Red Special Edition, the phones come in a "vibrant red aluminum finish" but is functionally the same as the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus that came before it. They will be available in 128GB and 256GB capacities and will start at $749.

Apple will also donate an unspecified amount to the Global Fund to fight HIV and AIDS for each Product Red iPhone sold. It added that it has already donated $130 million through Product Red sales since 2006.

The iPhone SE will also be getting a storage upgrade in the near future, doubling the current 16GB and 64GB storage capacities to 32GB and 128GB at the $399 and $499 price points, respectively.

Both Product Red models will release in the US and over 40 additional countries and regions on March 24. Countries not explicitly mentioned in the press release, such as the Philippines, are expected to get the same offering in April. The upgraded iPhone SE will be available on March 24 via Apple.com and Apple Stores. – Rappler.com