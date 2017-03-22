Apple's Clips wants to make it easier for people to edit videos on their mobile devices

MANILA, Philippines – Apple announced a new app called Clips that's supposed to make video editing easier on mobile devices.

Set for release in April, the free app is designed to let users create videos that use multiple clips without the use of "timelines, tracks or complicated editing tools." The usual video editing program makes use of several video and audio tracks on which a user can put their desired clips on.

With Clips, Apple promises that users will be able to combine several videos and audio tracks in a supposedly easier way with its "unique design" and touch-and-go clip importation functionality.

Like Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger, the app features filters and special effects to spruce up a video. Apple said it has "dozens of music soundtracks to choose from," but doesn't say whether you'll be able to import from your own music library.

The most novel feature of Clips, however, is "Live Titles", which allows users to add animated captions and titles using just their voice. The feature generates the text as a user records a video and speaks, with Apple promising that the text appears on screen "perfectly synced with the user's voice." Live Titles supports 36 different languages.

Finished products can then be shared on social networks such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Vimeo, as well as Apple's Messages app. On Messages, Clips automatically suggests whom to share the video to based on who appears in the video and the people a user frequently shares with.

Clips is compatible with the iPhone 5s or later models, the new 9.7-inch iPad, all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, iPad Mini 2 or later models, and iPod Touch 6th generation. Devices must be running iOS 10.3. – Rappler.com