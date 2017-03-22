Yap Chee Loong, CEO of Mineski's Malaysian branch, will be managing the Philippine-based esport organization moving forward

MANILA, Philippines - Mineski, a Philippine-based multi-game esport organization, is reforming its Dota 2 division under international leadership.

According to a press release on Mineski’s publication, further iterations of its storied Dota 2 division will be international in nature both in and out of the game. Captaining the new lineup with “handpicked players” is Malaysian veteran Chai “Mushi” Yee Fung, who led Fnatic to secure 4th place and $1,453,932 at The International 2016, Dota 2’s de facto "grand slam". Additionally, Yap "Kenchi" Chee Loong, the CEO of Mineski’s Malaysian branch, will be managing the lineup moving forward.

Mineski is one of South East Asia’s longest-running esport organizations. Established in 2004, it has sponsored multiple teams in Dota 2, League of Legends, Counter Strike, and several other titles. Up until now, its teams were primarily comprised of Filipino nationals and based within the country.

The rest of Mineski’s new Dota 2 roster will be revealed “in the coming weeks”. – Rappler.com