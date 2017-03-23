Users can now use professional equipment and personal computers to livestream on Facebook – a feature that used to be mobile-only

MANILA, Philippines – Facebook is expanding its ability to stream live video by adding some new capabilities to Facebook Live, the company said on Thursday, March 23.

Facebook will now let all users stream video directly from the webpage via a computer webcam, as well as broadcast video game play sessions from their computers.

The ability was previously limited to specific game publishers, such as their tie-in with Blizzard, and to Facebook pages rather than individual users.

To enable the new feature, simply prepare a new Facebook status update, then click on the "live video" option if it's available, assuming you have a ready webcam or video game waiting for a stream to begin.

Facebook will also be making it easier to stream using dedicated software or external hardware, allowing everyone who enjoys streaming for fun or professionally to share their own streams on the site.

As Facebook explained, people can now "seamlessly share their screens, insert graphics, switch cameras, or use professional equipment in Facebook Live videos. They also have the option to broadcast to Facebook Groups they belong to, Facebook Events they’re part of, or Facebook Pages they manage."

Those interested in learning more about the whole process can check out this guide they've prepared for the rollout. – Rappler.com