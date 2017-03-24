The follow up to the popular F1 phones now come equipped with dual front-facing cameras

MANILA, Philippines – Oppo officially launched their new mid-range phone, the F3 Plus, marketed as “the selfie expert.”

Earning that title, there was no shortage of selfies taken with the F3 Plus – a follow-up to the brand's popular F1 – at the phone’s launch, held at City of Dreams Grand Ballroom, on Thursday, March 23. Oppo celebrity endorser, Alden Richards, joined by event host, Joey Mead King, even showcased one of the phone’s new features, the dual front-facing cameras, posing with the crowd for one giant selfie.

Priced at P23,990, the phone packs a 16-megapixel front facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture for "bokeh," the out-of-focus parts in the photo that allow in-focus subject to stand out. The 16-megapixel shooter, one of the 2 front-facing cameras of the phone, has a 1/3-inch sensor for less image noise when taking selfies in low light. This sensor is larger than the 1/4-inch sensor found in the second front-facing camera, an 8-megapixel shooter.

While the smaller sensor diminishes the low-light performance a little, the second camera makes up for it with a 120-degree field of view, which allows users to capture a much wider photo. This means that users will be able to capture a large group of people in the frame for what's known as "groufies." There's a "groufie" icon a user can press to easily activate the wide-angle cam.

Additionally, the 16-megapixel rear camera has also been upgraded. Continuing its partnership with Sony, the camera utilizes dual-phase autofocus with its new 1/2.8-inch IMX398 sensor for quick focusing speed. It also has an aperture of f/1.7 – good for bokeh and low-light situations.

Further enticing selfie takers and photography enthusiasts alike, the phone comes with Oppo’s signature Beautify 4.0, which is the brand's take on photo editing tools and filters.

Spec sheet

This mid-range phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor, 64GB of internal storage with up to 256 GB microSD card support, dual sim support, and 4GB of RAM under its hood. It has a 6-inch 1080p display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, currently the strongest touchscreen protection from Corning.

It also houses a 4000mAh battery, coupled with Oppo’s VOOC Charging Solution, the brand's version of fast-charging technologies.

The phone is also equipped with a fingerprint reader that Oppo says unlocks the phone in 0.2 seconds. The new scanning technology allows phone numbers and apps to be assigned to fingerprints. According to OPPO, this same technology is even able to scan and recognize the fingerprints of wet fingers.

The F3 Plus, shipping in gold and black colors, is available for pre-order now. However, only the gold is expected to hit store shelves in its April 1 nationwide release, with the black version to follow soon. – Rappler.com