The classic real-time strategy favorite will now be playable in 4K resolution

MANILA, Philippines – Video game maker Blizzard Entertainment announced Monday, March 27, it was coming out with an updated version of the original real-time strategy (RTS) game Starcraft and its Brood War expansion.

Titled Starcraft Remastered, this will be a graphical modernization of the title that preserves its game balance.

According to Blizzard's press statement, the game's remastered graphics and audio will allow for widescreen UHD support for up to 4K resolution.

Blizzard added, "Other updates will include new illustrations to enhance storytelling in the StarCraft and StarCraft: Brood War campaign missions; advanced matchmaking; full connectivity to Blizzard’s gaming network for social features and updates; cloud saving for campaign progress, custom maps, replays, and keybinds; support for 8 new languages in addition to the original 5; and more."

Blizzard says it comes out in summer 2017, which is June to September in the US.

Starcraft Anthology for free

RTS gamers will also be pleased to find Starcraft Anthology, which includes the original game and the Brood War expansion, will also be getting a patch this week that will make the game free for everyone to download and play.

Version 1.18 of Starcraft Anthology "will include bug fixes and improvements, including the ability to rebind keys; observer mode; modern anti-cheat measures; compatibility improvements for Windows 7, 8.1, and 10; and more." – Rappler.com