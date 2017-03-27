Grab offers free tricycle rides in Mandaluyong
MANILA, Philippines – Ride-hailing service Grab is beta-testing a new service using a very Filipino mode of transportation: the tricycle.
From March 27 to April 5, Grab users in Mandaluyong City can avail of free tricycle rides to get around selected areas, using the app to hail and book a ride with just a few taps.
The service is available from 8 am to 5 pm, along the following streets:
- Pioneer St to William St
- Sheridan St to corner William St
- Reliance St to corner Pioneer St
- Mayflower St to United St
- William
- Madison
- Pines
To book a ride, passengers need to choose the GrabTricycle icon on their app, select pick-up and drop-off locations within the specific areas mentioned, and add the promo code GRABTRIKE before booking.
Once the app has found a driver, passengers need to contact the driver for pickup. Each GrabTricycle can accommodate up to 5 passengers.
In its promotional page, Grab said the service is currently on beta test mode, and the company is eyeing the inclusion of other cities in the tricycle-hailing service. – Rappler.com