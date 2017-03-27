Passengers can use the ride-hailing app to book a free tricycle ride in selected areas in Mandaluyong City from March 27 to April 5

MANILA, Philippines – Ride-hailing service Grab is beta-testing a new service using a very Filipino mode of transportation: the tricycle.

From March 27 to April 5, Grab users in Mandaluyong City can avail of free tricycle rides to get around selected areas, using the app to hail and book a ride with just a few taps.

The service is available from 8 am to 5 pm, along the following streets:

Pioneer St to William St

Sheridan St to corner William St

Reliance St to corner Pioneer St

Mayflower St to United St

William

Madison

Pines

To book a ride, passengers need to choose the GrabTricycle icon on their app, select pick-up and drop-off locations within the specific areas mentioned, and add the promo code GRABTRIKE before booking.

Once the app has found a driver, passengers need to contact the driver for pickup. Each GrabTricycle can accommodate up to 5 passengers.

In its promotional page, Grab said the service is currently on beta test mode, and the company is eyeing the inclusion of other cities in the tricycle-hailing service. – Rappler.com