The dating app is testing a browser version in select countries including the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Dating app Tinder has announced that users can soon swipe right on any device, including desktop computers and laptops, with a web browser through Tinder Online. The announcement was made on Tuesday, March 28, US time, on their blog.

This marks the first time that the service is available on the said devices since it was launched in 2012. The hit app, which simplified the dating game with simple swipes on prospective matches, now has 1.6 billion users. It will launch the new browser version to tap users who do not have a reliable mobile connection or are on expensive mobile data plans.

The version hasn't been officially released and is currently being tested in 9 countries: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Italy, Sweden, and the Philippines. Tinder hasn't announced a worldwide release date.

"Let’s face it: not all places on earth have 4G. Some people can’t get bundled services, while others don’t have enough memory to support Tinder on their mobile phones," Tinder said.

The browser version potentially increases the number of people and devices that Tinder will be able to reach. It's also a reversal of the more typical trajectory of applications and tech-based services moving from desktop and laptops to mobile devices.

The browser version works pretty much the same way as the mobile app: You join using your Facebook account, create a profile with photos and a bio, and start browsing through potential matches. The main difference here is that instead of swiping right or left, you click and drag right or left. Tinder touts that the browser version has been optimized for an easier time chatting.

You can check it out on this link but as of Wednesday, March 29, 11 am the page says "Tinder Online is coming soon." – Rappler.com