MANILA, Philippines – Samsung's newest flagship, the Galaxy S8, arrives on May 5 in the Philippines, according to Ivan Pua, product marketing head at Samsung Philippines. (READ: Samsung eyes rebound with premium Galaxy S8 phones)

The 5.8-inch S8 will go for P39,990 while the larger S8+ at 6.2 inches will go for P45,990. Both will be available for preorders starting April 17 until April 29. Samsung will also be throwing in a wireless speaker the brand says is worth P5,000 for those who preorder.

Available colors for the Philippine market are midnight black, maple gold, and orchid gray. – Rappler.com