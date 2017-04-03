But the app has a couple of restrictions – destinations must be within 15 kilometers from pickup locations and only a passenger's first 40 bookings are given priority

MANILA, Philippines – Local ride-sharing companies U-Hop and FleetShare released a new transport app featuring a subscription-based ride-all-you-can scheme. The app, also called FleetShare, was launched on Monday, April 3.

For P3,999 a month, members will be given "access to unlimited rides" in Metro Manila, according to a press release sent by FleetShare. (READ: Ride-sharing shuttle service U-Hop gets LTFRB accreditation)

There are a couple of restrictions, however, for these unlimited rides.

First, the destination must only be within 15 kilometers from the pickup location. FleetShare didn't specify what happens if a trip exceeds that range, but it is possible there would be additional costs. We've reached out to FleetShare regarding the matter.

Second, only the first 40 bookings of a passenger are given priority-booking treatment. This means that when a passenger tries to book a ride after his or her 40th FleetShare trip, the system will prioritize the bookings of other passengers who haven't reached 40 bookings yet. Passengers will still be able to book and ride, but it will likely take them a little longer to get a car due to this booking system.

FleetShare said its app will not have price surges that passengers experience from competing apps Grab and Uber. Membership is currently open to the first 1,000 registrants in Metro Manila. – Rappler.com