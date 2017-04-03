The News Integrity Initiative aims to 'advance news literacy, to increase trust in journalism around the world, and to better inform the public conversation'

MANILA, Philippines – A global consortium is being set up to help people make better judgments regarding the news they read and share on the Internet, with Facebook and a number of tech leaders launching a $14-million fund for the News Integrity Initiative.

In a statement, the City University of New York (CUNY) Graduate School of Journalism said the consortium aims to "advance news literacy, to increase trust in journalism around the world, and to better inform the public conversation."

The CUNY Graduate School of Journalism will run the consortium as an independent project.

The founding funders are Facebook, the Craig Newmark Philanthropic Fund, the Ford Foundation, the Democracy Fund, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Tow Foundation, AppNexus, Mozilla, and Betaworks.

Campbell Brown, Facebook's head of news partnerships, said improving news literacy "is a global concern, and this diverse group assembled by CUNY brings together experts from around the world to work toward building more informed communities."

Early participants of the consortium include:

Arizona State University (US)

Center for Community and Ethnic Media at CUNY Graduate School of Journalism (US)

Constructive Institute at Aarhus University (Denmark)

Edelman (US)

European Journalism Centre (Netherlands)

Fundación Gabriel García Márquez para el Nuevo Periodismo Iberoamericano (Colombia)

Hamburg Media School (Germany)

Hans-Bredow-Institut (Germany)

The Ida B. Wells Society (US)

International Center for Journalists (US)

News Literacy Project (US)

Polis, London School of Economics (UK)

Ecole de Journalisme de Sciences Po (France)

The Society of Publishers in Asia (Hong Kong)

Trust Project (US)

Walkley Foundation (Australia)

Weber Shandwick (US)

Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Division for Freedom of Expression and Media Development

The News Integrity Initiative plans to seek additional participants to fund research and projects, as well as set up events with the goal of building better informed communities. – Rappler.com