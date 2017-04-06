The Zenfone 3 Zoom is a dual-lens smartphone with a higher-than-average 5000 mAh battery

MANILA, Philippines – Asus launches the Zenfone 3 Zoom on Thursday, April 6. You can catch the launch here via the livestream above.

Asus touts the Zenfone 3 Zoom for its dual-lens system featuring a 12MP/f1.7 wide-angle lens to capture everyday scenes and a 12MP shooter with 2.3x optical zoom for high quality close-ups. The two shooters can work in tandem to produce a depth-of-field effect most commonly seen in pro portraiture work.

The Zenfone 3 Zoom is equipped with a midrange Qualcomm Snapdragon S625 processor and a 5000 mAh battery, a capacity level that's definitely higher than average. It has a 5.5-inch display and comes in "Navy Black," "Glacier Silver," and "Rose Gold."

The phone will be available in stores shortly after launch. – Rappler.com