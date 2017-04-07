The Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro features a 6-inch screen and higher-than-average RAM amount

MANILA, Philippines – A week after the unveiling of the beautiful Galaxy S8 and its unique "Infinity Display," Samsung follows things up with a phone that boasts another first for the brand: a model with 6GB of RAM, the Galaxy C9 Pro. (Read: Samsung Galaxy S8 arrives in PH on May 5)

A few other brands have released phones with that amount of memory, but the C9 Pro marks Samsung's first foray in this particular arena. Generally, more RAM means the ability to handle greater amounts of workload – although a lot also depends on the phone's ability to optimize its usage of memory.

Samsung's confident enough that its C9 Pro will be able to handle the higher-than-average RAM amount with aplomb, saying in a statement that "lag times will become a thing of the past." They describe the C9 Pro as an all-around phone made for "performance seekers" or those who want better multi-tasking prowess from their handsets.

One other example of a phone with 6GB RAM is the Huawei P10 Plus, which will be widely available in stores starting April 21, 2017. The P10 Plus at P36,990 is more expensive than the P27,990 Galaxy C9 Pro but the former is largely seen as a premium flagship device while the latter is more of a high-end mid-ranger. The C9 Pro arrives at retail on April 22. (Read: Huawei flagships P10 priced at P28,990, P10 Plus at P36,990)

The Galaxy C9 Pro sports a 64-bit octa-core processor, 6-inch full HD Super AMOLED screen (1920x1080), 64GB internal memory, USB-C connectivity, 4000 mAh battery, and 16MP front and rear cameras with f/1.9 aperture. It's also a dual-sim unit, and its memory can be expanded to 256GB via microSD. – Rappler.com