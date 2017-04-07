Pre-orders run from April 6 to 20. First batch to ship starting April 15.

MANILA, Philippines – The successor to the well-received Huawei P9, the Huawei P10 and larger brethren P10 Plus, starts shipping on Saturday, April 15.

Those who pre-order now can be part of the first shipment but lead times can vary according to delivery address, says Huawei. Pre-orders opened on April 6 and end on April 20, and can be availed via Huawei stores, Leica stores, participating Memoxpress stores or Lazada.

The P10 will retail for P28,990 while the P10 Plus will sell for P36,990. The P10 Plus will come in two variants: a 64GB, 4GB RAM model and a 128GB, 6GB RAM model. Huawei will only be selling the 128GB, 6GB variant at the moment.

Here are the specs of the P10 and P10 Plus:

Huawei P10 Huawei P10 Plus Size Height: 145.3 mm; Width: 69.3 mm; Depth: 6.98 mm Height: 153.5 mm; Width: 74.2 mm; Depth 6.98 mm Weight 145 grams 165 grams Colors Ceramic White, Dazzling Blue, Dazzling Gold, Prestige Gold, Graphite Black, Mystic Silver, Rose Gold, Greenery Ceramic White, Dazzling Blue, Dazzling Gold, Graphite Black, Mystic Silver, Rose Gold, Greenery Finishes High Gloss, Hyper Diamond-Cut, Sandblast High Gloss, Hyper Diamond-Cut, Sandblast Display 5.1" FHD (1920x1080) 2.5D glass, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 5.5" WQHD (2560x1440) 2.5D glass, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 CPU Kirin 960 (64-bit), Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz A73 + 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) Kirin 960 (64-bit), Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz A73 + 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) GPU Mali-G71 MP8 Mali-G71 MP8 Operating System Android 7.0 Android 7.0 Emotion UI EMUI 5.1 EMUI 5.1 Memory 64GB storage, 4GB RAM Variant 1: 64GB storage, 4GB RAM (Not officially available in PH) Variant 2: 128GB storage, 6GB RAM NFC NFC supported NFC supported Camera Front: 8MP, F/1.9 Rear: Leica Dual-Camera 2.0; 20MP monochrome & 12MP RGB, Summarit-H F/2.2, Optical Image Stabilization Front: 8MP, F/1.9 Rear: Leica Dual-Camera 2.0 Pro Edition; 20MP monochrome & 12MP RGB, Summilux-H F/1.8, Optical Image Stabilization Battery 3,200 mAh with Huawei SuperCharge 3,200 mAh with Huawei SuperCharge

