Four months after allowing downloads for iOS and Android, Netflix gives the green light for Windows 10 users to make content available offline

MANILA, Philippines – Four months after Netflix made content downloading available on iOS and Android, the streaming giant is making the same feature available on Windows 10 PCs, tablets, and phones.

Now, subscribers on Windows 10 will have the option of downloading shows and movies so they can watch offline.

To do so, one must install the latest version of the Netflix app for Windows 10. For those who have it, a download option appears next to the title of the show or the movie. Unfortunately though, not all of the content is available for downloading, just like how it is for the mobile version of the streaming app.

Most Netflix originals will be downloadable along with some licensed content. Netflix gets licenses from other content providers in order to host and broadcast their material. It is up to the content providers whether they want their material to be available for download or not.

Downloaded content for Netflix on iOS and Android have an expiration date. After some time, the download expires and the content won't be viewable offline again until it is redownloaded. It is likely that the Windows 10 version will follow the same protocol.

Netflix's decision to make content available offline may have been spurred by its global expansion – some countries simply do not have an internet connection that's as reliable as those in most first-world countries. – Rappler.com