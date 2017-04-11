Globe CEO Ernest Cu pays tribute to Chris Bevington, the 41-year-old Spotify executive who 'helped change the way Filipinos listen to music'

MANILA, Philippines – The Briton credited with bringing Spotify to the Philippines was among the 4 who were killed in the April 7 Sweden truck attack.

In a tribute to Spotify executive Chris Bevington, Globe CEO Ernest Cu said in a statement published in Esquire Philippines, that the 41-year-old "helped change the way Filipinos listen to music."

Cu issued the statement after authorities identified Bevington as among those who were killed in the attack. (Read: Sweden truck attack: What we know)

Bevington had been Globe's longtime partner at Spotify, according to Cu, and was a key figure in bringing the services of the streaming leader to the Philippines.

Spotify's arrival in the Philippines in April 2014 was greeted with a partnership with Globe. Since then, Spotify services have been routinely packaged with select Globe data plans along with other streaming services such as Netflix and Hooq. Globe rival Smart, as of April 2017, offers Spinnr as its Spotify counterpart.

Spotify CEO's statement

Spotify CEO and cofounder Daniel Ek confirmed Bevington's death on a Facebook post dated Sunday, April 9, Manila time. Ek also paid tribute to Bevington, commending the late executive's "great impact on not just the business but on everyone who had the privilege to know and work with him."

Ek decried the attacks, saying that he was "deeply saddened and upset as all of you that something like this could happen in Sweden," and called the attacks "senseless."

Ek's post appears below:

Bevington's father, John Bevington, talked about the loss in a statement: “We are all devastated by the untimely and tragic death of our talented, compassionate and caring son Chris. [He was ] a wonderful husband, son, father, brother and close friend to many. The family requests absolute privacy at this incredibly difficult time to mourn his passing in peace.” – Rappler.com