Application and nomination of entries for 'Globe Future Makers' end on May 7, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Globe is on the lookout for 5 startups with tech-empowered ideas addressing social issues caused by poverty.

The winning startups will be chosen in June 2017 and will receive a slew of benefits that will allow them to grow and scale their ideas faster than if they went at it on their own. They will receive "technology support worth P200,000 on a need and business relevance basis; critical non-monetary support such as industry insights, individual mentoring, and coaching; networking opportunities; and potential collaboration with the Singtel Group and its partner organizations."

Singtel, a principal shareholder at Globe, is the company behind the Future Makers program. It was launched in 2016 as a way to put the spotlight on innovative technology solutions focused on solving social issues in Singapore, Australia, Philippines and the region.

The Philippine arm of this year's program started receiving entries last March 21 and will take in nominations until May 7. The focus areas for entries this year are climate change and displacement; health and well-being; learning and education; and peace and security.

Additional mechanics are listed below, taken from the Globe website:

Start-ups, social enterprises, for-profit and nonprofit entities are welcome to apply. The program is open to individuals and groups who are based in the Philippines. Group entrants are requested to choose one team lead to be the main applicant. The entries should clearly articulate how they are using technology to optimize the social impact of their organization. The innovation must be addressing at least one of the focus areas affecting poverty: "Climate Change and Displacement," "Health and Wellbeing," "Learning and Education," and/or "Peace and Security." Entries must be beyond the ideation and conceptual stage, with at least a working prototype having been deployed and the team having worked on the initiative for at least 6 months. All entries must be submitted in English.

Apply or nominate on this link: http://www.globe.com.ph/future-makers. – Rappler.com