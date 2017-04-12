The telco outlines the process for collection of fees to help its subscribers identify potential scammers

MANILA, Philippines – Telecommunications giant Globe warned subscribers of a scam going around at the moment.

The scam involves unauthorized individuals posing as Globe collecting agents, reports of which circulated in social media recently, said the telco.

In light of the reports, Globe advised its customers – particularly postpaid and broadband subscribers – to be cautious of the modus so as not to be victimized.

Globe laid out some facts that will help subscribers identify a potential scammer. We are posting the telco's statements below in their original form:

1. Globe does not collect monthly service fees (MSF) from your home. Globe does not authorize any third party contractor to collect MSF payments from its postpaid and broadband subscribers. Please do not entertain collection of MSF from anyone at your home.

2. Globe makes use of third-party collection agents only for corporate and small and medium enterprises and not for consumer postpaid customers. Check payment pick-ups are undertaken only when requested by enterprise clients and cash payments are not accepted. If you are not enrolled as an SME account or large corporate account, there is no reason for Globe to send a third party collecting agent to your home or office.

3. Third party supplier may collect 1-month advance MSF only upon installation of your Globe Home Broadband. Installation fee of P1,000.00 is automatically charged to bill payable in 3 months. Remember to always ask for a valid ID and take note if they are using an officially branded vehicle. No payment should be made when there is no installation of Globe Home Broadband.

4. You may pay your MSF at any of the accredited payment channels:

Over-the-counter at your nearest Globe Store, via GCash app or USSD by dialing *143# and self-service online channel at https://www.globe.com.ph/paybill.





at your nearest Globe Store, via GCash app or USSD by dialing *143# and self-service online channel at https://www.globe.com.ph/paybill. Over-the-counter at any of the following banks: PNB, BDO, BPI, CTBC, East West Bank, Security Bank, Land Bank (Visayas & Mindanao Branch only for Innove payments), One Network Bank, PNB Savings Bank, RCBC, Robinsons Bank, Unionbank, China Bank Savings & UCPB; phone banking payment using BPI Express Phone, BDO, UCPB, Land Bank & Metrobank; mobile banking payment using BPI, BDO, UCPB, Land Bank & Metrobank; ATM payments of Bancnet-member banks, BPI, Land Bank, UCPB & Union Bank; credit card payments using any Visa/Master Card, American Express, Bankard, Diners Club and JCB Card.





at any of the following banks: PNB, BDO, BPI, CTBC, East West Bank, Security Bank, Land Bank (Visayas & Mindanao Branch only for Innove payments), One Network Bank, PNB Savings Bank, RCBC, Robinsons Bank, Unionbank, China Bank Savings & UCPB; using BPI Express Phone, BDO, UCPB, Land Bank & Metrobank; using BPI, BDO, UCPB, Land Bank & Metrobank; of Bancnet-member banks, BPI, Land Bank, UCPB & Union Bank; using any Visa/Master Card, American Express, Bankard, Diners Club and JCB Card. Non-bank channels: 7-Eleven, Bayad Center, Cebuana Lhuillier (nationwide), MLhuillier (nationwide), ECPay, SM Department Stores, Hypermarket, SM Supermarkets, SaveMore, LBC Bills Express, Robinsons Department Stores.

If subscribers come across what they believe is a scam, Globe said they should call customer service hotline 211 or 730-1000. Comment below if you have more questions for Globe regarding this issue or have been victimized by such a scam. – Rappler.com