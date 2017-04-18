Tencent's WeGame will start its operations supporting some 200 million users in China alone, compared to Steam's 125 million users worldwide

MANILA, Philippines – China's Tencent is updating its games platform to cater to both Chinese and International users in a potential attempt to upset the status of Valve's Steam as the gaming platform to beat.

News of the Tencent platform change came from tweets by Daniel Ahmad, an analyst at NIko Partners, early on Monday, April 17.

Based on his translation, the "Tencent Games Platform" will be transformed into "WeGame" and will "support Chinese and global users" using a single storefront. Additional features include support for localizations, and the ability to allow developers and users to interact with each other.

Looks like Tencent will rebrand its 'Tencent Games Platform' to 'WeGame'.



It's basically Tencent's version of Steam. pic.twitter.com/Rx7ndSXJVM — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 16, 2017

So it seems it will support both Chinese and Global users.

Allow developers and users to interact

Support localisations

One storefront pic.twitter.com/uwGTayzZN4 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 16, 2017

Ahmad adds the switch to an International gaming platform is significant as it already has more users in China than Steam has worldwide. While Steam has approximately 125 million users, Tencent's gaming platform has 200 million users in China and has made a killing through mobile gaming.

Tencent owns Riot Games and Supercell, which make League of Legends and Clash of Clans, respectively. Polygon added Tencent also has a stake in Glu Mobile, as well Epic Games and Activision Blizzard.

Official word of WeGame should be available soon. Ahmad did add in a tweet on Tuesday that hit game Rocket League will be coming to China courtesy of the WeGame service.

Rocket League is coming to China.



Will be published on Tencent's 'WeGame' (Tencent Games Platform) service. pic.twitter.com/Sl1GVGO5d1 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 18, 2017

– Rappler.com