Starcraft and its Brood War expansion get bug fixes and compatibility improvements for newer machines

MANILA, Philippines – Blizzard Entertainment released Patch 1.18 for Starcraft and its Brood War expansion on Wednesday, April 19, making the classic real-time strategy game free for everyone to download and play on PC and Mac.

Announced back in late May, Patch 1.18 for the original Starcraft includes "bug fixes and improvements, including the ability to rebind keys; observer mode; modern anti-cheat measures," as well as compatibility improvements for Windows 7, 8.1, and 10.

Blizzard is currently working on a remastered version of Starcraft and its expansion, which is slated to arrive in the US in Summer 2017.

The full list of changes for the patched original Starcraft, as well as the download links to the PC and Mac versions of the game, are available here. – Rappler.com