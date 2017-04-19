The messaging service has yet to advise on the downtime it is having

MANILA, Philippines – Messaging service WhatsApp is currently suffering an outage, with website status tracking sites like downdetector receiving numerous reports of downtime.

The downtime appears to have started around 7:20 am Eastern Standard Time or around 7:20 pm, Manila time on Wednesday, April 19.

WhatsApp has yet to respond with a downtime notice on social media or on its blog as of posting.

WhatsApp is a messaging service available for Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Mac and PC, and the web. – Rappler.com