Russia's Virtus Pro sweeps TnC, putting the brakes on the PH team's once-hot run

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' hottest Dota 2 team at the moment, TnC, missed out on the top seed for the main event of the Kiev Major. TnC lost to Russia-based Virtus Pro, 0-2, in a match that had Filipino shoutcasters on the Twitch channel of another PH esports organization, Mineski, sounding glum in the final match.

After a close loss in the first game, TnC needed two straight wins to steal the 3rd round match. The second game wasn't close, and thus ended their bid for the top seed in the next and final stage of the tournament. Winning the top seed meant they would be able to sit out the 4th round of the group stage and rest for the main event. With the loss, they will face one of these teams depending on the outcome of their respective matches: Team Secret, Team Liquid, Team Random, Digital Chaos, Team VGJ or OG.

Prior, the current pride of the Philippine Dota scene defeated North American teams Evil Geniuses in the first round (2-0) and Thunderbirds (2-1) in the next. These wins are both considered upsets.

TnC has been consistently and successfully playing the role of underdog since The International 2016 where they finished 7th/8th and took home around P23 million. The finish was the best ever for a Filipino team in the world's biggest Dota 2 tournament.

In Monday's match against Thunderbirds, TnC player Marc Polo "Raven" Luis Fausto set another record as well. He piled on 33 kills using Spectre, breaking the record for most kills at a Valve event ever.

The main event, a single-elimination bracket tourney, begins on Thursday, April 27. – Rappler.com