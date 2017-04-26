TNC secures 4th seed with a victory over a team that includes former TnC captain Jimmy Ho and Filipino import Abed Yusop.

MANILA, Philippines – TNC Pro Team, the Philippines’ representative at the Kiev Major, secured a top 4 seed at the tournament’s main event by defeating North American powerhouse Digital Chaos (DC) 2-1. TNC missed their shot for one of the top 2 seeds by losing to the primarily-Russian Virtus Pro, which set the bout up.

DC, headlined by former TnC captain Jimmy “Demon” Ho and Philippine import Abed Yusop, put up a valiant fight against the all-Filipino roster. Even though TnC were successfully able to draft Timothy “Tims” Randrup his signature Earth Spirit, solid play from DC denied them the opportunity to take game one with a 30-15 kill score. TNC soon bounced back however, taking games 2 and 3 with dominating 15-2 and 20-4 tallies.

TNC also gets revenge over DC, the team that eliminated them from The International 2016, 2-1. The team battles fellow Southeast Asian titan Team Faceless next. (Read: PH team TNC bows out of Dota 2 championships)

By ending the Swiss-style group stage with a 3-1 record, TNC are on a collision course to face their regional rivals, the Singapore-based Team Faceless, at the main event later this week. The main event, a 16-man single-elimination bracket begins on Thursday, April 27. Participating teams will be competing for the lion’s share of a $3,000,000 prize pool, $1,000,000 of which will go to the winner. – Rappler.com

Justin Banusing is a 17-year-old student and eSports journalist from Iloilo City. While he isn’t busy with school or managing Smashboards.com, he plays fighting games and MOBAs. Catch him on Twitter at @PopiSSB.