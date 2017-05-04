The Bureau of Customs seizes 100 undeclared units of the 2017 version of the Nokia 3310, with a total worth of P400,000

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) seized a hundred units of Nokia 3310 (2017) phones along with chargers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 after their carrier failed to show the necessary importation documents. (Read: LOOK: The new Nokia 3310)

The carrier, Chinese national Chen Haibi, flew from Guangzhou, China to Manila last Monday, May 1. He failed to show documents such as an import permit from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) and failed to declare the contents of his package.

The BOC then recommended the issuance of a warrant of seizure and detention (WSD) for violation of an NTC memorandum circular and the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

An NTC provision states that no person or entity can purchase, sell, retail and/or resell mobile phones, including parts and accessories, without a valid Mobile Phone Dealer (MPD) or Mobile Phone Retailer/Reseller (MPRR) Registration Certificate.

The BOC sent some photos of the units in question:

The confiscated Nokia 3310 phones and chargers, currently in the custody of the BOC, have a combined worth of P400,000, according to the bureau.

The new Nokia 3310 will be released in the 2nd quarter of 2017 (April to June) but has no firm launch date or pricing yet. – Rappler.com