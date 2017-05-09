(UPDATED) Most of the outage reports appear to be coming from Australia and New Zealand, portions of the US, parts of Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Facebook appears to be suffering from an outage on Tuesday morning, May 9.

Website and online service downtime monitoring service Outage Report notes Facebook – and Instagram to some extent – are suffering from intermittent or slow service. Most of the outage reports appear to be coming from Australia and New Zealand, and parts of Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

As of 10:00 am, additional reports of Facebook downtime are being made in US locations.

Users who attempt to to access Facebook but fail to get to their respective social media receive the message, "Sorry, something went wrong."

Facebook sent an official statement at 10:47 a.m.: "Earlier today, some Facebook users were unable to access Facebook briefly due to a technical issue. We have now fixed the issue and apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

Having the same issue? Let us know in the comments. – Rappler.com