MANILA, Philippines – The hype has been unreal for one title this year: Activision's Destiny 2, developed by Bungie together with Vicarious Visions and High Moon Studios.

Destiny 2 is the sequel to the Destiny, released back in 2014. Three years after, the online-only multiplayer first-person shooter returns, its fans eagerly awaiting what it has in store for them. Bungie finally unveils just what the new Destiny offers in a grand gameplay reveal event held in Los Angeles, California, US.

Destiny 2 comes out in September 2017 for Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, and the PS4.

Destiny 2 comes out in September 2017 for Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, and the PS4. – Rappler.com

Activision provided travel and access to the Destiny 2 Premiere