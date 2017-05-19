New subclasses, new areas to explore, and new multiplayer features round out the most interesting additions to the new 'Destiny' game

CALIFORNIA, US – On Thursday, May 19, US time, Bungie and Activision held a grand event at the Jet Center in Los Angeles to fully showcase the much awaited Destiny 2. (Watch: The 'Destiny 2' gameplay premiere)

The publishers also let Rappler gaming correspondent, Nadine Pacis, along with a few other media outfits, try out the new game. You can watch our 24-minute hands-on session in the video above.

Destiny 2 runs with the premise that after a catastrophic attack by Red Legion leader, Ghaul, the Guardians were left with nothing. Not even their powers. The Guardians are left with no choice but to rebuild and hopefully reclaim what they lost to the Red Legion.

With the general premise set up, Bungie also introduced new features, abilities, weapons and more for veterans to enjoy and for new players to be interested in.

Here are some of the highlights from the stream:

A new campaign

A portion of the stream has been dedicated to the introduction of a new story campaign and Bungie claims that there will be more meat to the narrative than last year with promises of new cinematics, new story missions, and new characters.

In the campaign, the guardians will be focused on rebuilding and reclaiming what was taken from them when Ghaul and his Red Legion took over and attacked Earth’s last safe space. The Vanguard has been split up across different worlds. Cayde-6 spends most of his time at Nessus, Zavola resides at Titan, and Ikora stays at Io. All 3 worlds, including a 4th additional world EDZ, have unique terrains and environments to keep the player exploring.

New subclasses

While the initial 3 main classes remain the same, there are new subclasses that have definitely caught the eyes of many Destiny fans.

First is the Dawnblade, a subclass that has players soaring and wielding swords that can sling powerful energy towards enemies. Second is the Sentinel, which has players throwing shields as if they were just weapons. Finally, we have the Arc Hunter, a subclass that features lightning spears as if the player were Zeus themselves.

Clans and "Guided Games"

While the Destiny community always formed up clans, Destiny 2 now makes it easier for them to get together as it now integrates a Clan System which will provide everything a Clan needs: official banners, invitations, and their own rewards and experience systems for players.

Solo players will like the Guided Games feature, which designed to mitigate toxicity in the community and makes it easier for solo players to join in on all the multiplayer fun.

Guided Games allows solo players to pick and choose a clan they want to play with for multiplayer modes. It also makes it easier for groups or clans to have another player on hand if their roster isn’t complete.

New locations and the end of Orbits

Destiny 2 will have 4 new areas for Guardians to explore: Io, Nessus, Titan, the European Dead Zone (EDZ). But adding the new locations is not the only way that Bungie opens up the world of Destiny 2 for players.

Accompanying the new locations are new features such as “Adventures,” which function as side quests with new characters to fill the lore. There’s also the “Lost Sectors,” areas in which players can explore to get new treasures and loot.

But what will make it more compelling for gamers to explore Destiny 2 is the end of Orbits. To the pleasant surprise of the crowd, Bungie announced that going into Orbit to reach different planets will be a thing of the past, making it less of a hassle to hop around the game universe.

Excited for Destiny 2? The game will be released for consoles (PS4, Xbox One) on September 8, 2017. The PC version is expected to follow suit but now announcements on the specific date yet. – Rappler.com

Activision provided travel and access to the Destiny 2 Premiere