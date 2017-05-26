East meets west in the most anticipated battle on the first day of the Manila Masters Day. Will China's Newbee prevail or will the first finalist #BleedBlue?

MANILA, Philippines – It's a very exciting day one for the Philippines’ Dota 2 fans and viewers of the Manila Masters as two powerhouses look to claim the first grand final spot: the North American team Evil Geniuses (EG) and one of China’s best, Newbee.

The game starts at 5:40 pm, Friday, May 26 on the Twitch livestream above.

Having both won their upper bracket quarterfinals and semi-finals series matches during Day 0, EG is on a road to redemption here in Manila after their disastrous first visit at the Manila Major last year where they got eliminated during the first round of the lower bracket. They lost to another Chinese team, ViCi Gaming. Reborn.

Team Newbee, on the other hand, looks to claim another Manila title for Chinese Dota, first accomplished by the former Wings Gaming team at ESL One Manila. Newbee also hopes to claim their first championship after losing to OG in the grand finals of the Manila Major.

Evil Geniuses made their way to the upper bracket finals after defeating Team Faceless in the quarterfinals 2-0 and Invictus Gaming in the semi-finals 2-1; Newbee secured their upper bracket semi-finals slot after winning against Team NP 2-1 in the first round and defeating 4-time Major champion, OG, in the upper bracket semi-final round. Both teams are expected to deliver a highly contested match-up with the winner to securing the first grand final slot for the Manila Masters. The loser gains another chance in the loser’s bracket grand finals, Sunday, May 28. – Rappler.com