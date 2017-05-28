The winner gets US $125,000 while the runner-up takes home US $50,000

MANILA, Philippines – The boys in blue, Evil Geniuses (EG) are off to challenge China’s bet one more time, Newbee, in the grand finals of the 2017 Manila Masters. EG defeated NP in the loser’s bracket finals, Sunday afternoon, May 28, to proceed to the grand finals. Newbee had already been able to defeat EG once, sweeping them on Saturday, May 27, securing the first grand finals slot. (Read: [MANILA MASTERS] Recap: Evil Geniuses' last hurdle to reach finals)

The two remaining squads square off for Dota 2 supremacy – and the chance to take the US $125,000 grand prize. The runner-up takes home a sizeable prize as well: US $50,000. Watch the best-of-5 battle above! – Rappler.com