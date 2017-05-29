The North American powerhouse nabs the trophy in the first-ever Manila Masters tournament and takes home US $125,000

MANILA, Philippines – The first Manila Masters came to an epic conclusion with Evil Geniuses (EG) demolishing Team Newbee, 3-1. Earlier, the latter hammered EG, 2-0, to secure the first grand finals slot. EG got to the finals by defeating fellow North American team, NP, in the lower bracket finals match held on the same day as the grand finals.

The Newbee and Evil Geniuses rematch was a true spectacle of pro Dota 2 skill, with EG eventually outmaneuvering their Chinese opponents on their way to the trophy and US $125,000. Newbee didn't go home empty-handed though, as they took home the runner-up prize of US $50,000. Here's a recap:

Game 1:

Game 1 opened with EG’s early game offensive; multiple rotations from Ludwig “Zai” Wahlberg’s Clockwerk and Andreas “Cr1t” Nielsen’s Crystal Maiden secured high profile targets. The midlane battle showed EG's Sumail “Suma1L” Hassan’s Outworld Devourer devouring Song “Sccc” Chun’s Sniper in their 1-on-1 battle, which prevented Newbee from securing decent farm – save for Xu “Moogy” Han’s Sven who was able to secure some.

With Artour “RTZ” Babaev using the Drow Ranger, it was mostly up to Suma1L and Saahil “Universe” Arora’s Puck to open up opportunities for EG – and boy did the 2 deliver, with the aid of early mobility items such as Blink Dagger and Force Staff.

EG continued to push Newbee into a corner by constantly laying siege to the lanes and securing the Roshan objective, finally forcing the GG from Newbee. EG - 1, Newbee - 0.

Game 2:

The second game of the series featured a rather greedy lineup from EG with Universe handling the Nature’s Prophet and RTZ on the Lone Druid. Suma1L went for one of his usual playmakers, the Puck. Newbee got greedy as well as they ran the Naga Siren on the offlane for Damien “kpii” Chock. Moogy handled the Ursa Warrior while Sccc got the Lina.

Newbee’s play for game 2 involved matching EG’s aggression, with multiple back-and-forth engagements. Newbee's Moogy was able to find space of his own, and was able to prepare the Ursa for the mid-game offensive. A teamfight took place at mid, with Newbee preparing to land a Song of the Siren-Epicenter combo that would've succeeded if not for EG's Zai using the quick Shackleshot with his Windranger. The shot cancelled Hu “kaka” Liangzhi’s Sand King ultimate, thus forcing Newbee to disengage.

While EG tried to build a lead, Newbee held their ground, dragging down the game up. Newbee's Naga Siren eventually found the farm, and used Illusions to break the high ground, helping their team's siege along.

EG found it harder and harder to deal with the Naga, and Newbee gained confidence with their farm. Newbee eventually broke the EG high ground, taking out RTZ, Universe and Cr1t, winning Game 2 and tying the series 1-1.

Game 3:

Game 3 featured a "death ball" draft from Newbee with the Lifestealer on Moogy, paired with kpii’s Batrider, and kaka's Sand King – with the latter designed for multiple initiation opportunities with the Infest Bomb. Sccc went for the Death Prophet. EG, on the other hand, went for a magic damage burst lineup with Universe back at handling Puck, Suma1L on the Ember Spirit, and RTZ on the Razor.

Newbee was able to dictate the early game with their early aggression. The teams found themselves in a midlane teamfight, which became the first showcase of EG’s burst damage capacity. Cr1t with his Warlock's Chaotic Offering destroyed Newbee as the spell landed on multiple opposing heroes.

Another teamfight erupted shortly after, this time with EG's Suma1L completing the Veil of Discord and almost instantly wiping out Newbee’s squad with the triple-Fire Remnant combo.

Newbee somehow foundtheir footing for Game 3 though, as they slowly secured their farm. A quick jump on EG's RTZ enabled them to secure an Aegis – although EG did force a fight right after triggering Moogy’s Aegis. Newbee managed to swing things in their favor again with Zeng “Faith” Hongda’s Rubick stealing Cr1t’s Chaotic Offering. EG was forced to back out.

Newbee sustained their siege, taking out EG’s towers one by one. However, a forced high ground push cost them multiple heroes, with EG's Suma1L assaulting the Chinese team’s backline. Universe offered additional control as he landed the Mystic Coil on multiple Newbee heroes.

A big fight erupted at the top lane with Newbee engaging Zai’s Enchantress. However, it took them too long to take out the support, and EG once again responded and effectively counterpunched Newbee. EG secured the Aegis once again, plus another Cheese, and finally headed tothe bottom lane. There they forced the push, plowing down what’s left of the Newbee defense line. EG killed Moogy twice as he bought back. Newbee had not choice but to GG at that point. EG - 2, Newbee - 1.

Game 4:

Game 4 was an exciting smorgasbord of back-and-forth battles with Newbee bringing out the Outworld Devourer for Sccc, the Ursa for Moogy, and the Tidehunter for Kpii handling the Tidehunter. EG, on the other hand, finally drafted the Bristleback for RTZ while putting Suma1L on the Ember Spirit and Universe on the Dark Seer.

Newbee managed to secure the early kills on Moogy’s Ursa as he looked for the early Roshan engage. However, a teamfight erupted at mid where Moogy quickly lost the Aegis thanks to EG’s maneuvers. These maneuvers allowed them to kite around the Newbee lineup. Zai’s Kunkka even baited Sccc and Kpii to fight him under the Shrine, surviving long enough for Suma1L to launch a burst attack.

Another Roshan fight took place, but this time, it was EG trying to secure the Aegis for themselves. But this was foiled as a 5-man Ravage from kpii enabled Moogy to steal the Aegis – even if Moogy was popped moments after.

Newbee then decided to rotate towards the top lane where they caught Suma1L landing the Kinetic Field-Static Storm combo. Newbee, with kaka’s Clockwerk and Moogy trapped inside the cogs, received a perfect 2-man Torrent and Ghost Ship combination from EG's Zai. The result: EG was then able to quickly take out the enemy cores.

A very long teamfight started later in the match with another Roshan contest between RTZ and Moogy. kpii, who just recently completed his Refresher’s Orb, landed a double Ravage that takes out EG's Universe and RTZ. Both were able to buyback though, which led to EG defeating kpii and Sccc. The two Newbee players were also able buyback but were handily taken out again.

With only Moogy and kaka left to defend, EG marched up into Newbee’s base heading straight for the Tier 4 towers. Newbee tapped out, and Manila crowned Evil Geniuses as the first Manila Masters Champion. Final score: EG - 3, Newbee - 1. – Rappler.com