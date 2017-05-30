Here are the specs, photos, prices and availability of the Taiwanese firm's 2017 laptop lineup

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Taiwanese firm Asus unveiled on Monday, May 29, their 2017 lineup of laptops, including what Asus chairman Jonney Shih described as "the world's thinnest convertible" and "the world's most prestigious laptop."

Shih was referring to the ZenBook Flip S (UX30), a 2-in-1 convertible laptop and the ZenBook 3 Deluxe (UX490), respectively.

Asus dubbed its product presentation "The Edge of Beyond" held at the HNBK International Convention Center at Computex 2017, which runs until June 3, Saturday.

Also part of the company's revelations are the ZenBook Pro (UX550), which Shih described as "super powerful with compact design"; the VivoBook S15, trumpeted as a unit with a "thinner and lighter design"; and the VivoBook Pro 15, with its "unprecedented performance." The Asus chairman beamed pridefully as he called their new products as representative of "the new age of innovation."

Shih took aim at Apple's MacBook Air, declaring that the ZenBook Flip S is thinner and lighter than the Apple product.

On the software side, Shih boasted of the new products' support for new Windows 10 features, among them Windows Link, Windows Hello, Cortana and Modern Standby.

"Today is all about our relentless effort in striving toward perfection. Our brand new ZenBook and VivoBook lineup truly goes to the edge of beyond, providing everyone with a new definition of thin, beautiful and powerful laptops," Shih said.

Asus also highlighted its long partnership with Intel, calling onto the stage, Gregory Bryant, corporate vice president and general manager of Intel's client computing group.

"Asus has been at the forefront of delivering new technology and experiences for many years. Its stunning lineup of new ZenBook and VivoBook PCs, all powered by 7th-generation Intel Core processors, give people a choice of thin-and-light PCs that merge high performance with style," said Bryant.

Below are photos and specs of the 5 laptops unveiled.

1) Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX370)

The Asus ZenBook Flip S – among the winners of a Computex 2017 d&i award – is the world’s thinnest convertible laptop, the company claims. The convertible is 10.9-mm thing and weighs 1.1 kilograms, making it among the lightest in the laptop market today. It features a 360°-flippable display, designed with an "ErgoLift" hinge that lifts and tilts the keyboard to an angled typing position when the display is opened beyond 135°.

The Flip S features Windows 10 S and has a 7th-generation Intel Core i7-7500U processor, a 1TB PCIe SSD, a new cooling system, a 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen that supports an active stylus such as the Asus Pen, slim bezels called "NanoEdge," and a compact fingerprint sensor. Price starts at $1,099, and is expected to start arriving in September 2017.

2) Asus ZenBook Pro (UX550)





Asus ZenBook Pro is designed with power in mind. It won the "Computing and System" category at the Computex 2017 Best Choice Awards. Last year, Asus also won the category with its Zenbook 3 laptops.

This year's Pro is the thinnest and lightest ever for the line while still packing powerful specs: up to a 7th-generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ chip for notebooks, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX1050 Ti graphics, a 1TB PCIe x4 SSD, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM.

Asus claims it has a 14-hour battery life. It is equipped with a 15.6-inch 4K touchscreen display with NanoEdge bezels, and a quad-speaker setup that utilizes Harman Kardon surround-sound audio. ZenBook Pro launches with either Windows 10 Pro or Home.

The Pro has an all-aluminum unibody that’s 18.9mm thin and 1.8 kg light. It's among the most portable in the high-spec'd class of laptops. It is expected to start arriving in July in some markets with a starting price of $1,299.

3) Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe (UX490)

The Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe is also one of the winners of a Computex 2017 d&i award. It's 12.9mm-thin and weighs 1.1 kg. It has the chassis of a 13-incher but packs a 14-inch display, also with NanoEdge bezels. Asus says it's the world’s thinnest 14-inch laptop.

The ZenBook 3 Deluxe is among the most powerful in the popular Zenbook 3 line. It will be offered with an Intel Core i7-7500U processor, up to 16GB of 2133MHz LPDDR3 RAM, and a 1TB PCI-Express SSD. It has two USB Type-C ports that are Thunderbolt 3-enabled. Thunderbolt 3 allows for fast 40Gbps data transfers, and the ability to connect to dual 4K UHD external displays. ZenBook 3 Deluxe comes with Windows 10 Pro or Home, with prices starting at $1,199. No word on expected availability yet.

4) ASUS VivoBook Pro 15 (N580)

The ASUS VivoBook Pro 15 is a 15.6-inch Windows 10 laptop powered by a 7th-generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor, up to 16GB DDR4 RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics.

VivoBook Pro 15 features hybrid storage, offered with up to a 2TB HDD and a 512GB SSD. It has a 4K display and a 100% sRGB color gamut – a useful feature for designers, artists. It features Harman Kardon-certified audio, including a set of twin speakers, that Asus says makes for louder sound. It also has a fingerprint sensor for one-touch login via Windows Hello, and support for ASUS Pen. Prices start at $799. No word on availability yet.

5) ASUS VivoBook S15 (S510)

This 15.6-inch Windows 10 laptop is 17.9mm thin and weighs 1.5 kg. It also has the aforementioned NanoEdge bezels. It's also powered by a 7th-generation Intel Core chip – up to a i7-7500U processor. Rounding up its specs are 16GB of DDR4 memory and NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics. Prices start at $499; starts arriving in mid-June in the Philippines. – Rappler.com