One Asus product, the Zenfone AR – the first phone to support both Google's AR and VR platforms – supports the executive's statements

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Asus is eyeing augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI) in the future, said Asus CEO Jerry Shen at a media briefing at Computex 2017.

"Now, we are also rising in the smartphone [category] and we work very hard," Shen said.

"And, I think, in the near future, if we want change, based on the scenario, [we may go into] AR, VR, and another is AI," added Shen. Other tech giants such as Microsoft, Google, and Facebook have been investing in the aforementioned categories –reflecting what several big tech firms believe may be the way of the future.

Shen said they want to continue enhancing their current products, while keeping an eye on AR, VR, and AI.

Asus already has the Zenfone AR smartphone, the second phone that supports Google Tango, an AR platform. The Lenovo Phab 2 Pro was the first to do so. The Zenfone AR, however, is the first phone to fully support both Tango and Google's VR platform, Daydream. It's expected to come out in the second quarter of 2017. It is not expected to cost more than the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (P45,990) as Shen told Engadget that "[they] wouldn't dare to charge more than [the S8 Plus]".

"In the future we want to continue our innovative excellence, in search of incredible; Asus (seeks) to create a device that will make people happy, something incredible, explore something new, we will continue to do that," Shen said.

The media briefing was held in a meeting room at the HNBK International Convention Center, the venue for Computex 2017 and the launch of the brand's 2017 five-laptop lineup.

Shen, addressing a contingent of Filipino journalists, spoke about his love for the Philippines as well – one of the countries where Asus products are doing well according to the head honcho. He said that every time he visits the Philippines, he feels good seeing optimism in Filipinos. "Again, thanks for the people there," Shen said. He also noted the good performance of Asus motherboards, PCs, and notebooks across the globe. – Rappler.com