The chip will retail for $1,999 or roughly around P100,000, and is one of the 9 new Intel chips designed for the enthusiast market

MANILA, Philippines – Intel on Tuesday, May 30, announced a new lineup of desktop processors at Computex in Taiwan, including an ultra high-end 18-core chip, the Core i9-7980X Extreme. The chip is set to go for $1,999 or about P100,000.

The processors, called the Core X family, target enthusiast consumer such as video and audio content creators and gamers.

The Core X family will have an i5 chip, the Core i5-7640X, which will have 4 cores and 4 threads and cost $242. (Read: Reveal rundown: 5 Asus laptops launched at Computex 2017)

The Core i7 X-series, meanwhile has the following offerings:

Core i7-7740X: 4 cores and 8 threads priced at $339

Core i7-7800X: 6 cores and 12 threads priced at $389

Core i7 7820X: 8 cores and 16 threads priced at $599

The Core i9 X- series, meanwhile, has the following chips:

Core i9-7900X: 10 cores and 20 threads priced at $999

Core i9-7920X: 12 cores and 24 threads priced at $1,199

Core i9-7940X: 14 cores and 28 threads priced at $1,399

Core i9-7960X: 16 cores and 32 threads priced at $1,399

Core i9-7980X Extreme: 18 cores and 36 threads priced at $1,999

The number of cores and supported threads allows the a computer running a particular processor to operate more processes, or otherwise do more things, at the same time. This includes things like better support for 4K gaming on multiple monitor setups or the ability to edit, animate, render, transcode, and do other video edits and processes simultaneously. Gamers will most likely find these powerful chips appealing. (Read: [MANILA MASTERS] Recap: Evil Geniuses' finals victory over Newbee)

For the average consumer, this may not mean as much as the efficency of processing power is likely more important.

For enthusiasts looking to transform their rigs into the ultimate machine, however, the offerings certainly aim to provide a good reason for a future purchase. – Rappler.com

