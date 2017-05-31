Asus calls its Zephyrus computer the 'world's slimmest gaming laptop,' with the specifications to support its claim as a great gaming computer

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Asus Tek Computer, Inc., Taiwan's very own tech company, participated in the Computex 2017 international trade show at the Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) in Nangang District this week.

Jonney Shih, Asus chairman, announced a competition on Tuesday, May 30, at the unveiling of the Republic Of Gamers (ROG) Zephyrus computer, the company's latest gaming PC, at the ATT 4 Fun Mall, about 35 minutes from TWTC, the venue of Computex 2017. (WATCH: Asus Republic Of Gamers unveils new gear at Computex 2017)

Shih also unpacked a lineup of 5 new "boundary-pushing" laptops in another venue, at the HNKB International Convention Center. The trade show runs until June 3.

Asus ROG opened the "Join the Republic" event with journalists, many of them gamers themselves, excitedly awaiting the program's start. The Asus chairman led the introduction of a bevy of gaming tech, with the ROG Zephyrus gaming PC also unveiled for the first time. Other gaming gear, characterized by "groundbreaking innovations," were gaming laptops, motherboards, monitors and peripherals.

Zephyrus and the gaming tournament

He also announced the ASUS ROG gaming tournament would have a $500,000 prize for the winning team in the world final tournament. Details for the tournament, however, were still being finalized.

Shih said, "I'm very proud to witness how ROG’s dedication to superior design and engineering has been recognized and celebrated by the gaming community worldwide for more than a decade. Today's announcement and demonstration show how ROG products reach out to every gamer, empowering players of all skill levels and from all over the world to enjoy the best gaming experiences – and to win more battles!”

Asus said Zephyrus, with Windows 10 onboard, is the "world's slimmest gaming laptop" running on a 7th Generation Intel Core i7 Kaby Lake processor and coupled with the latest NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics.

Zephyrus also has the Windows 10 Creators Update, which is said to enhance PC games' performance through the all-new Windows Game Mode.

Among other gaming gear at the launch included ROG Strix SCAR Edition, a brand-new gaming laptop powered by Intel Core i7 processors, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 Series graphics, an ultrafast 120Hz/5ms display, and the ROG Strix Hero Edition, which is a new gaming laptop made for MOBA players, with Intel Core i7 processors, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 Series graphics and a 120Hz wide-view display with rich color fidelity.

Award-winning gear

The Taiwanese tech firm also announced its products at Computex 2017, reputedly the biggest international trade show in Asia, won 20 awards – 8 Best Choice and 12 Design and Innovation awards.

The winners are Zenbo home robot for Best Choice of the Year Award, Best Choice Golden Award, and Computex d&i (design and innovation) Award.

Among other winners are ROG Swift 4K HDR gaming monitor and Blue Cave Wireless AC2600 Dual-Band Gigabit router which garnered Best Choice Golden Awards; ROG Horus GK2000 RGB, Best Choice Award and Computex d&i Award; ROG Swift PG27UQ and Blue Cave, Best Choice Golden Award; ZenFone AR, Best Choice Award; ROG Zephyrus, Computex d&i Award; ZenBook Pro, Best Choice Award; ZenBook Flip S and ZenBook 3 Deluxe, Computex d&i Award.

In 2002, Computex Taiwan came up with the Best Choice Awards to "honor products that display excellence in innovation, functionality, and market potential." – Rappler.com