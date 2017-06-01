The global average internet connection speed is 7.2 Mbps, but the Philippines falls short with an average of 5.5 Mbps

Published 10:41 PM, June 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines continues to have one of the slowest internet connection speeds across the Asia Pacific, results from Akamai Technologies' Global State of the Internet Report showed.

The report, released Wednesday, May 31, took into consideration a number of different metrics for the Asia Pacific, as well as for other geographic regions worldwide.

The metrics measured were average connection speed (IPv4), average peak connection speed (IPv4), 4 Megabits per second (Mbps) broadband adoption (IPv4), 10 Mbps broadband adoption (IPv4), and 15 Mbps broadband adoption (IPv4).

Connection speeds

Akamai said the global average connection speed "increased 2.3% quarter-over-quarter to 7.2 Mbps, a 15% increase compared with one year prior." The Philippines, however, falls short of the global average. Its average connection speed is just 5.5 Mbps.

In terms of average peak connection speeds, the Philippines is second lowest, just above India. While India has an average peak connection speed of 41.4 Mbps, the Philippines has an average peak connection speed of 45 Mbps.

Broadband adoption

In terms of broadband adoption across the Asia Pacific countries and regions surveyed, the Philippines has room for improvement on all fronts as well.

It ranks 107th globally in terms of 4 Mbps broadband adoption, and is last in the Asia Pacific with only 39% of the country having internet speeds above 4 Mbps. This represented a large quarterly change of 26% and a year-on-year change of 111%.

In terms of 10 Mbps broadband adoption, the Philippines comes in last in the region at 11% adoption.

The Philippines also ranks third-to-last in terms of broadband adoption above 15 Mbps. The country has a 6.2% adoption rate above 15 Mbps, and is trailed by Indonesia and China at 5% each.

Sri Lanka, while having a higher adoption rate at 11% and noted in the tables, is not ranked globally in Akamai's rankings, leaving it as a bit of an outlier in the standings.

A bright spot

Despite the Philippines having the slowest average internet speed in the Asia Pacific, as well as ranking low on other broadband adoption metrics, Akamai did note a potential bright spot in its report.

"First quarter announcements suggest [the Philippines] may see improvements to its infrastructure in coming years, as Philippine President [Rodrigo] Duterte approved a plan to deploy a national broadband network at an estimated cost of $1.5 billion to $4.0 billion (P77 billion to P200 billion)," Akamai said.

"The network will be used to host a national portal and other online government services, as well as to connect remote areas of the country that are underserved by existing broadband providers." – Rappler.com