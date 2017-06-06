Nintendo brings Pokken Tournament DX to the Switch, while the 3DS gets Ultra versions of Pokemon Sun and Moon, as well as virtual console releases of Pokemon Gold and Silver

Published 10:50 PM, June 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Nintendo on Tuesday, June 6, announced it would be releasing updated versions of some much-loved Pokemon-related games and bringing them to the Nintendo Switch and the 3DS game systems.

The company first announced it was coming out with a Switch version of the fighting game Pokken Tournament, called Pokken Tournament DX.

The Switch version of the game will come with 5 new Pokemon fighters, in addition to the 16 mainstays. These are Darkrai, Scizor, Empoleon, Croagunk, and Decidueye. The game will also come with ranked, friendly, and 3-on-3 group matches.

Pokken Tournament DX will come out on September 22, and will be available to try out at E3.

On the 3DS front, Nintendo announced it is coming out with Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon. The two games will feature an alternate storyline taking place in the world of the original Sun and Moon games, with different Pokemon appearing in the storyline.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon are slated to arrive on November 17.

Nintendo also announced that Pokemon Gold Version and Pokemon Silver Version, two Game Boy Color games from 1999, would be heading to the Nintendo 3DS via the virtual console. These will come out on September 22, the same day as Pokken Tournament DX. – Rappler.com