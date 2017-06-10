Electronic Arts takes out its big guns, from a Battlefield 1 expansion, a new game from Bioware called Anthem, and a ton of Star Wars Battlefront II

Published 3:27 AM, June 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Opening E3 with Madden 2018's Longshot story mode, Electronic Arts opened the onslaught of news coming from E3 with big reveals for their key titles.

Andrew Gulotta, Producer of Battlefield 1 , started things up by showing off the community of the game.

Battlefield 1 will be coming with two new night maps – Nivelle Nights in June and Prise De Tahure and July – as well as 6 additional maps with the In the Name of the Tsar expansion, slated for September.

EA also said they will be coming out with a "new competitive Battlefield experience," with more team-play focused experiences for smaller groups of players later in the year.

Need For Speed: Payback has a different look and feel from the Need For Speed games of the past. While not much has been revealed except for its gameplay trailer, racing entertainment fans will be reminded of the Fast and the Furious franchise. The trailer features not only the usual high-speed chases, but it also included flipping cars and risky stunts that will make Vin Diesel proud.

Meanwhile, EA Originals introduced the gaming world to A Way Out, a cooperative story-driven game from Hazelight Games of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons fame.

A Way Out appears to be a prison break game that mandates gamers to play with a friend. They can either play split-screen or online. Gamers get to play as Leo and Vincent at the same time. One player can be at a cutscene while the other can control a different character simultaneously.

Electronic Arts' Bioware also teased a new intellectual property, called Anthem, with more details slated to be announced during the Microsoft press conference.

Star Wars Battlefront II became the star of the EA show, preparing a 30-minute gameplay video for their presentation.

According to Janina Gavankar, who presented the game, Star Wars Battlefront II will not only three times more content from its prequel, the game will also feature a full offline story mode, a highly requested feature from fans, including actor John Boyega. The story is said to be set between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

Boyega also showed up via a video announcing that Finn and Captain phasma would be available as free content for the game in the future.

– Rappler.com