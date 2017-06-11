Catch Microsoft's E3 press conference and read Rappler's running updates on the event!

Published 4:47 AM, June 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Looking forward to the latest news from Microsoft, along with word about the Project Scorpio console? You're not alone.

Microsoft opened its press conference by announcing the final name of the Project Scorpio console, now known as the Xbox One X.

Touting it as the world's most powerful gaming console, Microsoft's Xbox One X is slated to be sold worldwide on November 7, with a price of $499.

Microsoft also announced that their presentation would showcase 42 games, 22 of which would be exclusives.

Dan Greenawalt of Turn 10 Studios, meanwhile, intorduced Forza Motorsport 7 by showing off a never before seen a supercar: the Porsche 911 GT2 RS. The touted the power of the machine both in the real world and in-game.

Forza Motorsport 7 is slated to release on October 3.

The magic continued with some world premiere videos for 4A Games' Metro: Exodus , a new game in the Metro series of story-based shooter RPGs, and a new Ubisoft game: The Egyptian-era Assassin's Creed: Origins.

Metro: Exodus is coming in 2018. Assassin's Creed: Origins is coming out on October 27, 2017.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds was also announced as coming to Xbox One, along with other exclusives Deep Rock Galactic, State of Decay 2, and The Darwin Project.

Mojang also came on stage to announce that Minecraft would be coming out with a Super Duper Graphics Pack, 4K support in the fall, and Xbox Live functionality that would connect players across mobile, virtual reality, PC and consoles.

On the massively multiplayer roleplaying game (MMORPG) front, Black Desert was also announced as coming the Xbox One console.

Also shown were trailers for The Last Night, The Artful Escape, and Code Vein.

Sea of Thieves also got its time to shine in the spotlight, with a gameplay video shown during the press conference.

Microsoft went on with further trailers for Tacoma, Super Lucky's Tale, and Cuphead, following it up with a trailer for a number of independent games on the Xbox One, as well as trailers for Ashen and a gameplay demo for Shadow of War, the follow-up game to Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor.

Shadow of War will be available on October 10.

Microsoft continued its game trailer onslaught with a trailer for Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

To cap off the briefing, Microsoft and Electronic Arts premiered the first gameplay video for Bioware's new game, Anthem. – Rappler.com