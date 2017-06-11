The Xbox One X will be launched worldwide November 7 and is priced at $499

Published 7:34 AM, June 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Microsoft finally revealed their counter to Sony’s Playstation 4 Pro at their E3 presentation on Sunday, June 11 (June 12, Manila time).

The Xbox One X, once nicknamed Project Scorpio, is Microsoft’s most powerful console yet.

Here are the specs released so far for the new Xbox One model:

CPU: The Scorpio Engine, Eight custom x86 cores clocked at 2.3 GHz

GPU: Integrated AMD graphics with 6 teraflops of performance

RAM: 12 GB GDDR5

Storage: 1TB

326GB/s of memory bandwidth

4K/HDR Blu-ray drive

With 4K Support and HDR Support

According to Kareem Choudhry, Xbox Director of Software Engineering, the console is so powerful they needed to install a liquid-cooled vapor chamber to keep all the parts running smoothly. A liquid-cooled vapor chamber is usually only reserved for large servers.

Microsoft also briefly mentioned that the Xbox One X has an effective custom power management system though they have yet to elaborate on the details.

They also have not yet released the official dimensions of the console, though they have said it is also supposed to be the smallest of the Xbox One units to date.

The Xbox One X will be launched worldwide November 7 and is priced at $499. – Rappler.com