Published 4:57 PM, June 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Developer Bethesda also held its own press conference and presentation prior to the official opening of E3 2017, and they focused on their already existing IPs.

From Fallout to Skyrim to Wolfenstein, Bethesda stuck to what they knew and introduced either additional content or sequels to their current creations. These are the highlights.

Virtual reality for DOOM and Fallout 4

Bethesda’s top games DOOM and Fallout 4 are getting the virtual reality treatment this year.

DOOM VFR will let players enjoy massacring demons while jumping and teleporting smoothly from one spot to another.

Fallout 4 VR on the other hand will let you experience the full campaign of Fallout 4 in VR. Instead of seeing hands however, you’ll see a floating pip boy on your display.

Both VR games will be compatible with the HTC Vive.

Skyrim on the Switch features Link

One of the titles featured when Switch was first announced was Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. What makes this particular console version special is the fact that Switch players can roleplay as Link himself.

The trailer showed that you will be able to use the Switch’s Joy-con with Skyrim. The game will aslo be compatible with Nintendo’s amiibos. In the trailer, the Link amiibo was used in order to drop a treasure chest into the game containing Link’s costume and items.

Additional content includes the Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn add-ons.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Dishonored’s first standalone story, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider features Dreadful Whale Captain Meagan Foster, also known as Billy Lurk.

In the trailer, Meagan, wearing a glowing red eye implant, fights her way through a guarded area with her new abilities in order to free the assassin Daud. The trailer ends with Meagan accepting Daud’s offer to find the Outsider and take it down.

The game is priced at $30 but it will not operate like a DLC. Rather, it appears to be a standalone title.

The game will be released on September 15.

The Evil Within 2

The horror hit The Evil Within makes a return this year. The debut trailer features the return of Sebastian Castellanos and the STEM system.

The trailer implies Sebastian fighting to find his daughter and going through some horrific challenges like burning structures, bloodied and disfigured monstrosities, and freakish hallucinations in order to survive as well.

The Evil Within 2 will be released on the 13th of October this year. Not so coincidentally, October 13 falls on a Friday.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Bethesda also presented a lengthy trailer for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. The sequel sees the return of BJ Blazkowicz making his way through the United States during the early 1960s.

From there he will be continuing his work against the Nazi regime while finding new people to ally with. In particular he will be journeying from Roswell, New Mexico, to New York. The game will have a new array of weapons and abilities to equip BJ in his battles.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus will be released on October 27. – Rappler.com