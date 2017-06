The livestream for the press conference formally begins at 9:00 am, Manila time!

Published 8:16 AM, June 13, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA – Sony is next on the lineup of press conferences at the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3 2017), with the livestream formally beginning at 9:00 am on Tuesday, June 13, Philippine time.

The presentation will come with game announcements, trailers, updates on upcoming releases.

Ready for the show? Keep watching Rappler for further updates on Sony's E3 presser. – Rappler.com