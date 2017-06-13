Players can expect world debuts, updates on existing games in development, and game announcements meant to help secure future hype for the PlayStation 4. Refresh this page for further PlayStation Live updates!

Published 8:37 AM, June 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Sony's PlayStation Live presentation for the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3 2017) has begun this Tuesday, June 13, at 9:00 am, Manila time.

The recently concluded show was a bit of a trailer-fest, however, primarily filled with updates on release dates as well as gameplay footage from various games.

Prior to the start of the press conference, however, a couple of announcements were made. Both Tropico 6 and Undertale are coming to the PlayStation 4, with Undertale set for a summer release as well as a physical edition.

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, meanwhile, was announced for a November 10 release.

Opening the show with some sitar music, the press conference began with trailers for Uncharted: The Lost Legacy,

Also shown was what appears to be downloadable content expansion for Horizon: Zero Dawn, called The Frozen Wilds.

The show continued with a new gameplay trailer for Days Gone, the zombie apocalypse game from Bend Studio.

Capcom's monster hunting fans will also be pleased to note there's going to be an open-world Monster Hunter game for the PlayStation 4, called Monster Hunter: World, and it's slated for early 2018. According to The Verge, this will not be an exclusive, with it coming to the PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Also shown off was a Shadow of the Colossus remake for the PS4. Call of Duty WWII also made an apearance.

On hand for the PS4 festivities was Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite, guest starring Dante from the Devil May Cry series with Rocket Raccoon dual-wielding Dante's Ebony and Ivory guns! A story demo is also available for download today.

This was followed by a number of PlayStation VR titles, including a PSVR fishing game from Final Fantasy XV!

Kratos, the god of war also made an appearance with his son in tow! God of War is scheduled for Early 2018.

Also shown off was Detroit: Become Human, the adventure game where your choices matter, and Destiny 2, the acclaimed shooter from Bungie.

Destiny 2 is slated for a September 6 release.

Spider-Man on the PS4 also got its time in the spotlight, with a gameplay video capping off the show! Spider-Man is slated for a 2018 release.

– Rappler.com