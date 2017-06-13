The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of 'Destiny 2,' meanwhile, are coming out on September 6

Published 11:46 AM, June 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Destiny 2, game maker Bungie's shooter-roleplaying game hybrid, is slated to release two days earlier on gaming consoles, and 7 weeks later on the PC, Activision announced Tuesday, June 13.

Activision confirmed the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the game will release on September 6 instead of September 8.

Meanwhile, the PC version of the game is now available for pre-purchase on Blizzard's store, with a release date set for October 24.

A beta early access phase has been announced for the PC version though no firm date has been set for the beta.

The PS4 trailer for the game also revealed off a lot of extras coming as what are likely timed exclusives for the console version on the PS4 – Rappler.com